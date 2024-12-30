Angelina Jolie becomes major inspiration for Anne Hathaway amid 'Princess Diaries'

Anne Hathaway makes first big purchase after being inspired by Angelina Jolie

Anne Hathaway, who is one of the big names of Hollywood, has admitted being a die-hard fan of another renowned personality of showbiz.

In an interview, Hathaway mentioned that she was Angelina Jolie’s biggest fan back in the time when she signed her popular movie The Princess Diaries.

During the chat, the 42-year-old recalled making her first big purchase after she received a hefty cheque from 2001 family comedy film.

Anne’s most expensive consumption was largely influenced by fashion icon Jolie.

The Intern actress told Women’s Wear Daily that she got herself a brand-new pair of expensive leather jeans after getting inspired by the Maleficent actress.

“When I got ‘The Princess Diaries’ I bought myself a pair of leather pants from Diesel. I remember getting taken by the costume designer to the 3rd Street Promenade.”

“I scouted this pair of leather pants for the longest time, because I was the world’s biggest Angelina Jolie fan, and she always wore leather pants.”

The Idea of You star went on to say: “And when I got the Princess Diaries I was like, this is my first movie, I’m getting leather pants.

However, Anne Hathaway herself is one of those actresses’ whose fashion statement is exceptionally popular and largely praised globally.