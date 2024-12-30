'Sonic the Hedgehog' writers compare third sequel to first two films: 'Fun and tricky'

Writer Josh Miller admitted 'Sonic 3' was 'trickier' to write

Sonic screenwriters Pat Casey and Josh Miller compared all the three films of the franchise, calling the third as the ‘tricky’ one.

According to the writers, all three parts were fun to write but the Sonic 3 was a little difficult because it consisted of a new antagonist ‘Shadow’.

The inclusion of Keanu Reeves’ and Maria’s character made the creative process challenging.

In a latest interview, Miller stated: "It was both fun and tricky compared to the first two films. As a Sonic fan, you know, those are drawing from games that had much more rudimentary storylines.”

The 46-year-old author opened that while penning the draft for the Sega franchise, him and Casey just kept this in their minds that their job is to blast director Jeff Fowler with ideas.

He explained to Screen Rant: "Yeah, so it was definitely trickier, and we feel like our job on this franchise is to just kind of blast Jeff Fowler with ideas, and he serves as the filter through what makes it in the movie.”

“We know he was very concerned with getting the Maria elements and all that backstory stuff correct."

Meanwhile, the makers were keen on bringing Jim Carrey to the third entry at all costs.

However, Carrey announced his retirement, but he came out of it just because he found the script catchy.