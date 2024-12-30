Liam Payne’s death investigation finally laid to rest as best pal faces charges

Liam Payne's death investigation reveals shocking details

Liam Payne’s death investigation finally laid to rest after his secret drug chats reveal the dirt on his best pal.

The former One Direction alum, who plunged to death from the third-floor balcony of his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, was reportedly in touch with a waiter ahead of his tragic passing.

After The Mirror reported that five men were charged in connection with Liam’s case, Braian Paiz’s chats with the late singer have been recently discovered by prosecutors.

An autopsy previously uncovered the truth about his death suggesting that the X Factor contestant succumbed to various injuries from the fall, including “internal and external haemorrhaging.”

As a result of which, the 31-year-old’s friend Rogelio' Roger' Nores has been accused of negligent homicide and is further barred from leaving the state after he abandoned Payne just 40 minutes prior to his death.

While employees Braian Paiz and Ezequiel Pereyra are held accountable for supplying drugs to the deceased, Hotel manager Gilda Martin and chief receptionist Esteban Grassi are charged with manslaughter.

Liam Payne passed away on October 16, leaving behind his seven-year-old son Bear, whom he shares with ex-fiancée Cheryl.