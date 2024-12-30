Prince William's shocking move fuels King Charles abdication speculation

Prince William and Kate Middleton sparked reactions with their surprise moves amid King Charles' abdication speculations.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been shifting their focus to a more "corporate approach" and will try to replace "grey men," palace courtiers and aides in their reign.

Royal expert Jennie Bond believes that William and Catherine's recent decisions proved that their approach will be different from the traditional way of the monarchy.

The royal couple hired more practical people from the fields to handle their affairs. Moreover, the future King and Queen have also been giving a normal lifestyle to their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, despite their affiliation with the headline-making royal family.

The royal commentator shared, The Waleses have stepped outside the Palace walls in more ways than one."

As reported by The Mirror, she added, "They have appointed a former CEO of Tescos to head up their Royal Foundation and are planning a more corporate approach for their private office."

"Things have been put on hold while the Princess recovers, but it's clear that the couple intends to by-pass some of the 'grey men' at the Palace and take much more direct control of their affairs," Jennie stated.

Notably, in recent times, William also opened up about the future of the monarchy, saying that he would be doing things differently as per his generation. His approach will be "a smaller r in the royal."

It is important to mention that William's shocking move came amid speculations of the monarch's abdication especially during his cancer treatment.

There have been reports that the Palace has been gradually training the Prince and Princess of Wales for the throne.