Liam Payne's friend files '91-page document' to protect himself amid singer's death probe

Zayn Malik, Harry Styles attended Liam's funeral in Wolverhampton

Liam Payne’s death investigation is still undergoing and as per the latest proceedings, five people have been charged in total.

Police have taken in two hotel managers Glida Martin and Esteban Grassi.

Meanwhile two employees of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel namely Ezequiel Pereyra and Braian Paiz have also been taken in for investigation as they are accused of supplying drugs to the late singer.

Besides these four people, the investigative authorities have also charged Payne’s close friend Roger Nores for abandoning the 31-year-old.

To support his defense for the charges of abandonment, Nores has filed 91-page document.

Roger, through the papers preserved, that he was not the lawyer, representative, or doctor of the Teardrops singer.

On the other hand, he also claimed that Liam seemed fine and was having a meet and greet session with fans outside the hotel on the day of his demise.

Nores also wrote: “I was a friend who loved him very much, who helped him selflessly in everything I could, who spent my own money to help him, and even then, it was not enough.”

“I do not consider that I deserve the accusation that is being levelled at me”, added Payne’s pal.

According to him, the former One Direction band member’s addiction to drugs have brought him closer to death multiple times before his death.

Liam Payne died on October 16 in Argentina. His funeral was attended by his 1D bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson.