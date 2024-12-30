Liam Payne's ex Maya bids farewell to 2024 amid 5 charges in hotel tragedy

Maya Henry reflects on tumultuous 2024

Liam Payne's ex, Maya Henry, closed out a challenging year with a stunning roundup of snaps shared on Instagram, where she bid farewell to 2024.

The Texan beauty, who rose to fame as the ex-fiancée of the late Liam Payne, faced a storm of online trolling after the One Direction star's tragic death, unfairly becoming a target for blame.

The couple’s whirlwind romance began in 2019, but their on-again, off-again relationship ended in 2022, nearly a year after they called off their engagement.

To her 600k followers, Maya simply captioned the post: "bye 2024."

A source close to the model revealed at the time of Liam's death that she was in "shock," as she processed the devastating news.

Meanwhile, the investigation into Liam's fatal plunge at the CasaSur Palermo hotel in Buenos Aires has taken a dramatic turn, with five individuals charged in connection to the incident.

Among those charged is Rogelio "Roger" Nores, a close friend of the singer, who faces accusations of negligent homicide.

He denies abandoning Liam before his death, is reportedly not in custody but has been banned from leaving Argentina.

Others charged include waiter Braian Paiz, who admitted to using drugs, including cocaine, with Liam and is accused of supplying narcotics, and hotel employee Ezequiel Pereyra, also charged with drug supply.

CasaSur hotel managers Gilda Martín and Esteban Grassi face manslaughter charges.

Of the five, only Paiz and Pereyra are currently in custody, while all have been summoned to court.