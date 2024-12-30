Prince Andrew becomes 'lump in the throat' for King Charles

King Charles III is making headlines for his health and possible abdication plan amid his younger brother Prince Andrew's ongoing controversial move.

The Duke of York’s new scandal allegedly threatens to bring down the royal family as it's being claimed that it’s more damaging than Epstein.

A suspected "Chinese spy" who was claimed to be Andrew's "close confidant", was unmasked for the first this month.

Yang Tengbo was even invited to the Duke's birthday party in 2020 and supported him through his recent scandals.

Andrew Lownie, royal biographer, told The Sun's Royal Exclusive show: "It's probably the most damaging of Andrew's scandals. It's more damaging than Epstein. I think the story is going to run right through next year.

"He's always been much more vulnerable to the financial scandals in his life than the sexual ones. It's going to have to lead to greater transparency about royal finances."

The expert went on claiming: "This has unlocked a whole series of events that I think are going to be very damaging to the monarchy. It's the tip of the iceberg."

"When those stories come out, I think he's going to be complete toast. The danger is that he's going to bring the royal family down with him."

Another royal insider claimed: "The Duke of York is becoming a lump in the throat for the King Charles, who's already facing health and other crisis within the family.

"It's has been difficult for the monarch to get rid of the disgraced royal."

Writing for the outlet, royal expert Phil Dampier claimed: "By allowing a Chinese spy inside royal residences like Windsor and Buckingham Palace he endangered the security of the whole Royal Family and the institution of the monarchy."