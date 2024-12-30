King Charles health ‘diminishing’ as he stresses over son Prince Harry

King Charles, who will be continuing his cancer treatment in 2025, still holds a soft spot for his estranged son Prince Harry despite his ongoing rift.

The Duke of Sussex, who hasn’t met his father since he took an emergency flight to see him in February 2024 after the shocking health announcement, will be returning to UK next month for his police protection case.

While there were reports over a possible reconciliation, Palace insiders revealed that the King is blocked from reconnecting with his son as his health is at risk of deteriorating.

As many speculate over what the future holds for the father-son rift, psychic Rose Smith revealed a surprising revelation about their relationship.

Smith suggested that 2025 will be “tougher” and the “hard times will continue through 2026” for Harry and Charles.

The psychic shared that there is “frailty” around King Charles and believes his health will “decline further with inflammation around him getting worse”.

“I see ‘diminishment’ around King Charles when it comes to his power,” Smith told Daily Mail. “Which is made worse by the stressful relationships he has with his sons, particularly Harry.”

Previously, the Daily Beast revealed that while Charles would like to reconcile with Harry but is being blocked from bringing him back into the family by Prince William.

Moreover, Charles heavily relies on the consent of his heir as he cannot make a settlement which William cannot fulfil in the future.

Meanwhile, Harry is pursuing his case against the UK Home Office to earn the right to pay for police protection for him and his family.

Per royal biographer Robert Hardman, the “King’s son is suing the King’s ministers in the King’s courts” is “pulling the King in three directions”. This is also causing the monarch a lot of stress which may end up impacting his recovery from cancer.

The king is also stressed of a possible “serious legal jeopardy”. It remains to be seen how the case pans out and if Harry will continue his legal pursuit regardless of how it affects his father.