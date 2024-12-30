‘Wicked’ earns new title leaving 'Mamma Mia' behind

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s collaboration in ‘Wicked’ wins new record

Wicked has been a fan-favourite movie this holiday season as it broke another record at the box office.

The movie adaptation of the Broadway musical surpassed the record of 2008 hit Mamma Mia, who held the crown of being the highest-grossing Broadway adaptation in all-time history of global Broadway.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s movie has crossed $424.2 million on a domestical scale and $634.3 million globally, leaving the Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried musical behind, which earned $144.3 million domestically and $611.4 globally.

The Disney alum took to Instagram on Sunday, December 29th, and shared a post from social media account Wicked Update on her Stories.

Celebrating the big news, the caption on the post read, “Rejoicify! Wicked has surpassed Mamma Mia! to become the highest grossing musical adaption of all time globally!”

The Side to Side hitmaker also dropped a ‘like’ on the celebratory post.

This comes after the singalong version of the movie began on Christmas day and is scheduled to continue till January 2nd, 2025.

Wicked earned a 37.8 percent increase in ticket sales over last week, according to a Box Office Mojo report.