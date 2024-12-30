Liam Payne's series 'Building the Band' set to release with family's approval

Liam Payne's loved ones are reportedly meeting with the production teams to discuss the release date of the late singer’s upcoming TV show, Building the Band.

The former member of the popular boy band One Direction filmed the drama series before his sudden death on October 16, 2024.

For the unversed, Liam died at the age of 31 after mysteriously falling from a third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

As reported by The Sun, an insider has recently revealed that Netflix and the production company of the drama series are insisting that his family’s approval is mandatory before proceeding with its launch, and they would not broadcast the show next year without their consent.

The tipster added, "Netflix and the production company will meet Liam’s family to make sure they are happy with Building the Band airing in 2025."

Liam filmed his final scenes for the talent show in Manchester during the summer, alongside renowned singers Nicole Scherzinger and Kelly Rowland.

These remarks came after a report claimed that five individuals have been charged and two have been taken into custody in connection with the singer’s murder.