Meghan Markle makes big change as Prince William reveals new series

Meghan Markle stops enjoying favourite show as William reveals new series

Members of the royal family love to watch their favourite TV shows during festive season and they all have their preferences when it comes to enjoy movies and series.

On the other hand, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also have their own favourite things to watch. The Duchess of Sussex previously revealed she used to enjoy reality show The Real Housewives in a conversation with Andy Cohen on her podcast.

Now, the Duchess said goodbye to her favourite show after marrying the royal. She and her husband became Jeopardy fans, a popular quiz show in America. The couple used watch it in bed together.

Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales are also avid television fans and have watched a range of shows over the years. William recently shared how he and his wife Kate Middleton are watching the eight-part Netflix series "Black Doves", which stars Kiera Knightley.

Kate and Wiliam also enjoyed the popular drama series Game Of Thrones and even met one of the stars back in 2017.

They chatted to German actor Tom Wlaschiha, who played Jaqen H'ghar at an event in Berlin and quizzed him on spoilers. 'They said they really liked Game Of Thrones and have watched every series.'

However, King Charles and Queen Camilla differ in their tastes when it come to watching TV series.

The King reportedly loved to watch BBC drama Poldark while Camilla is a super fan of turning off the TV and instead listening to Radio 4's The Archers, though she enjoys watching Bridgerton and The Killing, too.

It is to mention here that Prince William and Harry's late grandmother Queen Elizabeth was a fan of Antiques Roadshow and Pointless.