Jennifer Lopez shares priceless advice she received from her parents

Jennifer Lopez shares how her parents inspired her to achieve success as a child

Jennifer Lopez has recently shared wise words she received from her parents that inspired her to achieve success as a child.

Speaking to Radio Times, the actress discussed about her latest movie Unstoppable in which she starred as Judy Robles, the mother of champion wrestler Anthony Robles.

Elaborating on how her parents made her feel unstoppable in her childhood, the Marry Me actress said, “As a kid, I was an athlete. I used to run track.”

“I was one of those kids who wanted to achieve something in some way, so there was always a voice in my mind,” remarked the 55-year-old.

JLo recalled, “It was my mom’s voice in my mind – and my dad’s – saying, ‘You can do anything. If you want to be the president of the United States, you can be the president of the United States.’”

“And I believed them,” noted the Maid in Manhattan actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, JLo dished out details about her role preparation for the movie.

“I was able to speak to the real person who inspired the role, Judy Robles,” stated the Atlas star.

While speaking of Anthony’s mother, JLo mentioned, “She talked to me about how she felt the first time Anthony walked on to the mat and the way the adults looked at him, as well as the way the kids looked at him. She was really helpful.”

When you’re playing a real person, which I’ve done a few times, there’s a fine line between doing an imitation and just soaking up the essence of who somebody is. I’d write notes in a big binder, which became bigger and bigger as we went on,” added the actress.

Meanwhile, Unstoppable is the story of wrestler Anthony Robles, who was born with one leg and won a national championship in 2011 while competing at Arizona State University.