Jennifer Lopez leaves fans in tears with emotional confession: final goodbye

Jennifer Lopez releases emotional video after heartbreaking split from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez brought tears to her fans' eyes by releasing a video message, honouring a special person in her life.

The year 2024 proved unlucky for the Ain’t Your Mama singer as she parted ways from her husband, Ben Affleck.

Just before the New Year, Lopez took to her Instagram to honour her father, David Lopez, on his birthday.

The globally known artist shared a video, featuring her old interview in which she was making emotional remarks about her dad.

In the confessional video, Lopez said, "I feel like he's always been proud since I was running track when I was 9 and 10 years old. He's like, 'my daughter runs track.'"

"I think of all the people in my life he really thinks about what I go through... he said to me one time 'I want you to know that all the people in the world there's one person who just loves you and doesn't want anything from you. You have that in your life.'"

It has been said that Lopez opened up about her father's true love in a video message that she did not receive from the Gone Girl star.

Notably, the songstress recently penned a heartwarming birthday wish for her mother as well, who is reportedly her biggest support system during challenging times.

Lopez wrote on Instagram, "Happy birthday mommy!! I love you so very much!! Thank you for being there for me always."

It is important to note that Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck in August 2024, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.