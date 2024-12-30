Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce receives sweet nod from Heidi Gardner

Heidi Gardner, a cast member of Saturday Night Live and a popular American actress, recently made rare comments about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance.

For the unversed, six months before officially starting his relationship with the renowned singer, the 35-year-old NFL player hosted the TV show in March 2023 alongside the actress.

Heidi has made a guest appearance in the recent episode of Amanda Hirsch's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, where she opened up about Taylor and Travis' high-profile relationship.

During the interview, the 41-year-old actress was asked about the ongoing speculations that the NFL player was using his famous girlfriend to gain popularity in Hollywood.

To which, the SNL member responded, "No. … His talents were already on their way."

In September 2023, when the Bad Blood crooner attended the Arrowhead Stadium first time to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, the two made their relationship official.

After their first public appearance as a couple, several reports surfaced at that time, claiming that Travis might be using Taylor's stardom to gain recognition in the industry.

However, neither the NFL athlete nor the globally known singer has publicly addressed these speculations yet.