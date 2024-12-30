Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming pens touching message on 17th anniversary

Emma Heming feels 'heaviness' in her heart as she celebrates 17th anniversary with Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming shared that she feels a “heaviness” in her heart as she marks her 17th anniversary with husband amid his struggle with illness.

The 46-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday, December 29th, and shared a lovely throwback picture with her husband, in the ocean at the sunset.

“Anniversaries used to bring excitement, now, if I’m honest, they stir up all the feelings, leaving a heaviness in my heart and a pit in my stomach,” she wrote in the caption.

“I give myself 30 minutes to sit in the ‘why him, why us,’ to feel the anger and grief. Then I shake it off and return to what is,” the Perfume star continued.

“And what is… is unconditional love. I feel blessed to know it, and it’s because of him. I’d do it all over again and again in a heartbeat,” she added.

Willis and Heming took the vows in 2009 and welcomed two daughters, Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10, following their marriage.

The Sixth Sense actor also shares three daughters, Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30, with ex-wife Demi Moore, whom he was married to from 1987 to 2000.

Willis and Heming started dating in 2007, seven years after the Die Hard actor’s divorce from Demi Moore.