Jennifer Lopez channels chic look amid Ben Affleck split: Watch

Jennifer Lopez is enjoying Aspen trip with friends

Jennifer Lopez exuded countryside vibes amid her holidays over the weekend.

On Sunday, December 30, Daily Mail published new photos of the On the Floor hitmaker from her Aspen, Colorado getaway, where she rocked a cream cowboy hat with a co-ordinated outfit.

She complemented the cowboy hat with a matching turtleneck sweater under a faded blue utility jacket, barrel-leg jeans, and tan-hued platform combat boots.

Under the eye-catching headgear, adorned with brown trim and a single feather, J.Lo’s honey-blonde tresses framed her face as they rested on her shoulders.

The 55-year-old entertainer did not step out solo but was joined by her friends, including choreographer Fatima Robinson, manager Benny Medina, and one of her 16-year-old fraternal twins, Emme.

This marked Lopez’s latest outing during her trip to snowy mountains amid post-Christmas bliss.

Though the Let's Get Loud songstress filed for divorce from estranged husband Ben Affleck in August, it’s believed that they exchanged presents over Christmas.

On Sunday, December 22, the Batman actor was spotted arriving to meet Lopez at the members-only social club Soho House in West Hollywood, carrying a black tote bag that appeared to be filled with gifts.