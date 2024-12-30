Kylie Jenner looks back at 2024 memories: 'cant wait for 2025'

Kylie Jenner is excited to welcome the New Year.

The 27-year-old makeup mogul recently took to her Instagram handle to share a carousel of photos that showcase some unforgettable moments from her life in 2024.

In the first image, Kylie posted a throwback picture with her daughter, Stormi, captured during her appearance at the Paris Couture Week, where she had a mini-me moment with her little one.

The businesswoman also shared a snapshot featuring her model sister, Kendall Jenner, while flaunting their sisterly love.

Another viral image revealed that the Kylie Cosmetics founder went blonde for 24 hours.

In her heartfelt caption, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner clan sibling wrote, "What a YEAR! (went blonde for 24 hrs) i cant wait for 2025."

As Kylie's post gained popularity on social media, several fans began to express their admiration for sharing rare glimpses into her life.

One fan commented, "All gorgeous memories! Can't wait to see more amazing memories in 2025! Especially for Kylie Cosmetics!"

"YOU.WENT.BLONDE. ?! AND. NO.SELFIE.TILL. NOW?!?!?" another fan excitedly asked.

A third admirer penned, "keeps getting better!!!!!!"