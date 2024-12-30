Justin Baldoni lawyer set to expose Blake Lively’s ‘manipulated’ evidence

Justin Baldoni is ready to go hard with his countersuit against Blake Lively as courts reopen in 2025.

The actor, who has been accused of sexual harassment by the Lively during filming of their movie, It Ends With Us, and a subsequent smear campaign, is reportedly going to bring forth shocking claims.

Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, who has been veteran Hollywood attorney for three decades, issued a scathing warning to “uncover and expose the false and destructive narrative”.

Freedman called out “a trusted media publication” for relying upon “nefarious sources and neglected a thorough fact checking process to confirm the validity of these texts” after New York Times published an article reporting on the alleged smear campaign against Lively.

“There is an insurmountable collection of authentic evidence, including timelines and communications, which have not been doctored or spliced without context, unlike the altered [New York Times] story that ran on Saturday, December 21st 2024,” Freedman shared in a written statement shared via People Magazine.

The attorney lamented that he “never witnessed such unethical behaviour, fuelled by those who abuse their power and manipulate the truth” adding that this wasn’t an “isolated case” but a “recurring pattern in Hollywood and the mainstream media”.

However, Freedman asserted that he and Baldoni will “confront this system head-on” to end the cycle despite the influence of the entity.

“The truth will not only come to light — it will dismantle the illusions propped up by those who believe themselves untouchable,” he concluded.

The statement came after DailyMail reported Baldoni’s plans to pursue legal action in response to Lively harassment allegations.