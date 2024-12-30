Jeannie Mai to ring in 2025 with new rules after divorce with Jeezy

Jeannie Mai to enter the New Year without bittersweet lessons from 2024

Jeannie Mai is determined to leave everything from 2024 in the past—including the lessons learned—as she gears up to ring in the new year.

In an interview with People, the Emmy-winning host shared her New Year's resolution to "leave" 2024 in the proverbial rearview mirror.

"The lessons from this year are the lessons for this year," Mai, 45, said. "I’m excited for next year. I want to learn new things."

"I learned very humbly that all the things I believed in worked for me at a certain time in my life," she added. "But now, there is a new set of rules because they're not just for; they're for my daughter."

Mai shares a two-year-old daughter, Monaco, with rapper and ex-husband Jeezy. The former couple finalised their divorce in June, nine months after the initial divorce filing after getting married for two-and-a-half years.

Before kicking off 2025 with new rules, the television host shared one: Not to contradict her feelings.

"One of [the rules] is listening to myself — like actually listening to my feelings and not trying to prove myself different when your body's telling you, 'No, that that ain’t cool' or 'That’s not okay' or 'That person is not safe,'" she explains.

Despite facing personal setback with a doomed marriage this year, Mai ended 2024 with a professional feat, earning a role in Lifetime’s Christmas in the Spotlight, a holiday romance inspired by the real-life love story of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.