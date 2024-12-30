Prince William plans to 'spoil' Kate Middleton on big day after brutal 2024

Prince William and Princess Kate have been looking forward to a special day after brutal 2024.

For the unversed, the future Queen will turn 43 on January 9 and it has been said that the Prince of Wales will make extra efforts to 'spoil' his beloved wife.

During an interview with OK!, royal expert Jennie Bond said, "This birthday is going to be memorable in so many ways – it will mark the start of a new and hopefully happier year, and the end of one that has been brutal for the whole family."

While guessing William and the royal kids' plans for Catherine's big day, she said, "For her husband and children, this will be an excuse to spoil her rotten and, even though it falls on a school day, I’m sure that’s exactly what they’ll do."

Jennie believes that the Waleses family will arrange lots of gifts for Kate especially a collection of "pampering products like luxurious bath oils and fabulously scented candles."

Speaking of William's possible gift for the Princess of Wales, the expert claimed that he might get her "some silk pyjamas or cashmere jumpers," which will comfort her after a challenging battle with cancer.

The future King is expected to show his magic in the kitchen on Kate's birthday by preparing breakfast for her.