King Charles honours lives lost in South Korea plane crash tragedy

King Charles pays homage to 179 victims of South Korea plane crash.

King Charles has offered a moving tribute to the victims of a devastating plane crash in South Korea that claimed 179 lives, marking the nation’s worst air disaster to date.

In a heartfelt statement, His Majesty said: "My wife and I were profoundly saddened to learn of the horrific air accident at Muan, which resulted in such grievous loss of life.

As the people of the Republic of Korea mourn this disaster, the families and loved ones of all the victims are in our prayers."

The tragedy unfolded on Sunday at Muan International Airport, leaving the world in shock.

The King’s message of solidarity underscores the global grief over this catastrophic event, as South Korea and the families of those lost grapple with the aftermath of this heartbreaking tragedy.

Jeju Air Tragedy Claims 179 Lives in South Korea

A catastrophic crash at Muan International Airport on Sunday morning has left South Korea reeling after Jeju Air flight 7C2216 belly-landed and erupted into flames, killing 179 of the 181 people onboard.

The flight, arriving from Bangkok, carried 175 passengers and six crew members when the Boeing 737-800 skidded off the runway and slammed into a wall, igniting a devastating explosion.

Remarkably, two crew members—one man and one woman—survived and were pulled from the tail section of the aircraft. Both are receiving treatment for medium to severe injuries.