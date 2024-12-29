Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send message of peace to royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shown through their actions that they are now planning to avoid conflicts with the royals.

Throughout 2024, the Sussexes avoided participating in bombshell sit-in interviews and making controversial statements against the key royal figures.

Royal expert Gareth Russell said GB lauded the California-based couple's strategy to avoid making joint appearances and focus on their passion projects.

He said, "Anything that doesn't involve interviews like they did in the past is a good move in terms of more separate events."

"Anything that keeps them away from controversy, or keeps them away from seeming like a repeat of what they were doing for the last couple of years, is a smart move," the royal commentator added.

It has been said that this new strategy might be Harry and Meghan's olive branch towards the royal family.

"It does allow them both to focus on what they each seem to be interested in," Gareth stated.