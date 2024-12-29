Glen Powell undergoes prosthetic transformation for new show 'Chad Powers'





Glen Powell has also teased 'Top Gun 3'

Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell will be starring in a new Hulu comedy series titled, Chad Powers.

For his all-new show, Glen has opted to undergo prosthetic transformation as he will be playing two roles in a single show.

The plot of the new drama revolves around a guy named Russ Holliday, who is an American college football player. He gets kicked out of the team for his immoral behaviour.

Desperate to get himself back in the team, Russ then transforms himself into a different person with the help of prosthetics and gives another shot by joining a struggling football under his new name, Chad Powers.

Taking it to their Instagram, the streaming platform dropped the first teaser along with a caption that read: “Big things are coming in 2025. Glen Powell in Chad Powers in #ChadPowersHulu.”

It is noteworthy that besides starring in the show, Powell also has a major role in co-writing the script of the new series.

Meanwhile, the Loki director Michael Waldron will be working as an executive producer.

Exciting projects are lined up for Glen in the future including Top Gun 3 and remake of 1978 comedy Heaven Can Wait.