Aliya Janell takes internet by storm after Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour

Aliya Janell sparks frenzy with her dancing videos

American media personality Aliya Janell recently made headlines with her incredible dancing style in Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour which was held last year.

Dance and model Aliya, who was born in October 1994, rose to fame with her 2017 masterclass routine to Nicki Minaj’s Itty Bitty Piggy. She also choreographed and performed alongside artists like Nicki, Jennifer Lopez and many more from the entertainment industry.

Her long-term boyfriend, fellow dancer Tallie Brinson, proposed in October 2018. The couple tied the knot at the end of 2021.

Interestingly, Aliya became the founder of the group Queens N' Lettos to create a space for women to feel empowered and confident in their own skin.

Aliya Janell Instagram

Aliya, who started her Instagram account in October 2013, garnered a massive following of over 2.2 million users because of her incredible dance sequence.

Aliya Janell single Sexercise video

Last month, Aliya posted a clip where she announced about her second single Sexercise which received over 11k likes.

Her fans were happy to hear her song as one wrote, “Omg it’s giving a vibe.”

Some of her fans compared her with American singer Ciara and even requested for a “collab”.

Aliya Janell Renaissance tour video

Aliya’s post about Beyonce’s Renaissance tour also garnered lots of love from her followers and received over 200k likes.

In the caption, Aliya thanked the songstress for the incredible show, adding, “Thank you to my cast mates. It’s truly been an honour.

Sharing reaction, one fan said, “I am so proud of you.”

“You are a dancing queen!” added another user.