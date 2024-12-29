Sean Diddy Combs' lawsuit takes new turn amid painful days in jail

Sean "Diddy" Combs, music mogul who is best known for living the wild and luxurious life, recently faced a tough moment behind bars over the Christmas holiday.

An insider revealed that Diddy had a breakdown in prison which left the people worried, as he struggled to cope up with very emotional weight of being away from his family during this festive season.

The 55-year-old music star has been held at tough Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn New York, since September, feeling sick to the stomach after spending days in jail.

The American rapper is currently facing the trial under the charges of like sex trafficking and racketeering, but he keeps on denying all the accusations.

However, it's been reportedly a challenging time for him, as he's now waiting for his day in court to clear his name.

A source told to The Sun, Diddy was taken for "observation" during the holiday season, as he tried hard to come to terms with being locked up over Christmas.

The source shared: "With his high-powered legal team Diddy thought he’d be out on bail by now."

"Spending the holidays behind bars was a nightmare for him. He eventually managed to calm himself down with the meditation technique he’s been using while he’s been behind bars," it continued.

"It took him a few hours of deep breathing and focusing to get out of the bad space he was in, but he finally managed it."

However, Sean Diddy Combs also dragged his fellow rapper Jay-Z into the ongoing ugly battle as they both are facing some serious charges of raping 13-year-old minor.