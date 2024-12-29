Kelsey Parker applauds boyfriend Will Lindsay following Tom Parker's death

Will Lindsay receives emotional message from Kelsey Parkey

Kelsey Parker has expressed her gratitude for her boyfriend, Will Lindsay, calling him the one who has helped her in healing the emotional trauma, following the tragic death of her husband, Tom Parker.

Taking to official Instagram handle, the 33-year-old posted and emotional not praising Will for his unconditional love, saying he has "brought her back to life" after enduring immense personal loss.

The mother of two shared a blurred image of herself and Will, embracing their love.

The photo was accompanied by a touching message, in which Kelsey reflected on how this December feels different: "This year, with someone who loves every part of me and has brought me back to life after the storm I’ve been through," she wrote.

She added, "December hits differently this year… After the storm, I’ve found someone who loves every piece of me and reminds me what it feels like to be alive again."

Kelsey’s husband, Tom, passed away in 2022 after a battle with a brain tumor, leaving her to navigate life as a widow and a mother.

Kelsey’s tribute to Will highlights how, despite the heartbreak she’s experienced, she has found a new chapter in her life filled with love and support.