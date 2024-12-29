Tory Lanez says Megan Thee Stallion wants to 'cancel' him with 'frivolous' lawsuit

Tory Lanez is currently serving a 10-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet

Tory Lanez is pushing back against Megan Thee Stallion’s temporary restraining order request, accusing her of misusing the legal system.

In court documents obtained by People magazine, the Canadian rapper (born Daystar Peterson) filed a motion on December 24, arguing that Megan’s request is “frivolous” and a violation of free speech protections under California law.

The complaint claims the Grammy-winning rapper is weaponising the justice system to silence and “cancel” him.

“When a celebrity with millions of dollars and backed by a large corporation disagrees with free speech or opinions, they weaponise the justice system,” the documents state, accusing Megan of refusing to address public commentary and opting for legal action instead.

Megan’s attorney, Mari Henderson, dismissed Lanez’s claims, telling People a few days later, “It is delusional that a felon convicted of a violent crime for shooting a victim, and then further harassing her, is even contesting a request for a protective order.”

Megan alleges Lanez has been harassing her from prison via social media and through blogger Milagro Gramz, whom she sued in October for spreading falsehoods. Lanez, who is serving a 10-year sentence for shooting Megan’s feet in 2020, denies any direct contact with Megan, citing his imprisonment as proof he poses no current or future threat.

Lanez is expected to appear in court on January 9 for a hearing regarding the restraining order. Meanwhile, he has also filed an appeal against his 2022 conviction.