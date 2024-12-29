Britney Spears all set to get life back in 2025

Britney Spears committed to staying healthy: Source

Britney Spears is all set to get her life back in 2025.

A source spilled to In Touch Weekly, “Britney is really showing great signs of being on track and committed to staying healthy.”

“But that doesn’t mean it’s not a 24-hour battle to keep her away from her demons,” remarked an insider.

Britney mentioned, “The fact is, she can’t afford to have even a single bad influence in her life without the risk of her getting dragged back into her old habits.”

“That’s why her whole staff is getting a reboot top to bottom and only people that can prove they’re on the straight and narrow are being employed,” explained an insider.

Interestingly, the source revealed that Britney is “in the process of hiring a lot of new people with the goal of having a team of helpers around her that are not only sober but also have skills like life coaching or therapy to bring to the table”.

“Britney’s got plenty of money to spend so why not hire the best,” continued an insider.

The source told the outlet, “And this way she’s always got people around that are looking out for her best interest and watching for any signs that she might be veering off her path.”

Earlier, OK! reported that Britney “is brushing off new concerns for her well-being and angrily insisting that people back off and leave her alone – even though there are justifiable fears about her erratic behaviour that are growing inside her inner circle”.

Britney seems to want it both ways and does all sorts of other wacky stuff and then complains when people take notice,” added an insider.