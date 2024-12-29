Interstellar actor says 'he was struggling' before meeting Lil B

Wonka star Timothée Chalamet has given a major shoutout to rapper Lil B for launching his acting career.

Chalamet deeply believes that his road to stardom happened after meeting B, before that he was only struggling.

In an interview with YouTuber Nardwuar, A Complete Unknown actor revealed that he met the 35-year-old artist for the first time in New York after he bribed a kid to give him the ticket of the rapper’s show in exchange for $50.

“I raised my hand and got called on by him and told him I wanted to ask out my crush, and he invited me on stage, and he knighted me."

“And honestly, he said, ‘That boy’s hand has been blessed’, and from there my acting career took off. Thank you, Basedgod”, unveiled Timothée.

The Dune actor met Lil at the age 16 in 2012. By the time he was 22, the 29-year-old got nominated for the Oscars. “Shoutout Lil B; nothing possible without Lil B. Pray to the Basedgod.”

The American French actor opened that he has always been inspired by the Cooking Dance vocalist.

“I was just inspired from the sense of, ‘Wow, this guy is just doing whatever the f*** he wants,’ and it was very cool for me at the time and this genre of hip-hop that he was just all over the place. Love Lil B. Shoutout Lil B”, continued Chalamet.

Today, Timothee has been recognized for his outstanding performance in Dune, for which he received an Academy Award nomination.