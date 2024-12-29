Blake Lively fires back at Justin Baldoni’s counter lawsuit threat

Blake Lively recently filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against her 'It Ends with Us' costar

Blake Lively and her team are unfazed by Justin Baldoni’s counter lawsuit threats.

As Baldoni’s attorney Bryan Freedman prepares a counter-lawsuit in response to Lively’s sexual harassment claims, Lively’s publicist, Leslie Sloan, denied accusations that she planted negative press about Baldoni during the film’s press tour, labelling them “false.”

According to a recent report from the Daily Mail, Baldoni’s counter-lawsuit — which will be filed when courts reopen in 2025 — alleges that Lively’s complaint misrepresented out-of-context subpoenaed text messages and suggests it was part of an effort to rebuild her image.

Additionally, the countersuit reportedly accuses Sloane of orchestrating a smear campaign against Baldoni — instead of the other way around — including leaking HR complaints from the set of the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestseller, It Ends with Us.

Sloane dismissed these claims in a statement to People magazine, explaining her role was limited to responding to press inquiries.

"I was contacted on 8/11 by [Baldoni’s crisis rep Melissa Nathan’s sister] Sara Nathan forwarding an anonymous tip that Page Six received, regarding allegations of HR complaints on the set of It Ends with Us,” she said.

Sloane added that she directed reporters to Wayfarer or Sony for comment and asserted, “It’s clear that Mr. Baldoni and his Wayfarer Associates are suggesting that I originated press stories...which is false.”

Sloane also pointed to complaints filed by Jonesworks LLC and Stephanie Jones, which she claims provide further evidence of a campaign against Lively.