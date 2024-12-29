James Gunn firmly tackles fans outcry on renewal of 'Batman 2' release date

'The Batman Part 2' is now going to release on October 1, 2027

The Batman Part 2’s new release date created an outburst on social media.

Robert Pattinson starrer was initially set to release worldwide on October 2, 2026.

But the makers have delayed the distribution of the action-thriller. Waner Bros. announced that the second sequel of the 2023 film will now come out on October 1, 2027.

It was obvious that the news might upset the DC fans and they would express their disappointment and rage over the decision.

To handle the situation, James Gunn stepped forward defending the new film.

DC CEO stood by the decision firmly and responded the upset fans in the most decent manner.

Gunn responded through Instagram Threads saying that every sequel has had a 5-year gap, therefore, it is normal.

He wrote “To be fair, a 5-year gap or more is fairly common in sequels.”

To clarify further, he mentioned the gaps between some of most popular films: “7 years between Alien and Aliens. 14 years between Incredibles. 7 years between the first two Terminators.

“13 years between Avatars. 36 years between Top Guns. And, of course, 6 years between Guardians Vol 2 and Vol 3.”

Guardians of the Galaxy director himself revealed the real reason behind the postponement of The Batman’s new entry.

According to him, the script for the all-new flick is not fully ready yet.

Meanwhile, he also stated that director Matt Reeves is fully committed to get the best out of it, therefore, there isn't any accurate idea how long it will take for the draft to be ready.