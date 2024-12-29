Squid Game set to wrap up finale with more untold mysteries

Squid Game, the hit show which ruled the streaming platform with its both seasons, is now gearing up to bring its wild ride to an epic end in 2025.

After two seasons which were filled with shocking twists and unforgettable moments including all the dark secrets, fans are now on the edge of their seats as they are waiting to see what the final story bring.

The director of the series Hwang Dong-hyuk, recently confirmed that the final season will focus on Seong Gi-hun’s journey to bring down the dangerous group behind life threatening competition.

However, the season two ended on a very heartbreaking cliffhanger as Gi-hun’s attempt to fight back got failed.

He was betrayed by important allies, including Hwang In-ho, the games' leader who secretly joined the players as Player 001.

The finale promises even more suspense than before, with untold mysteries that are sure will leave its viewers gasping.

During his interview with Deadline, the creator gave his fans a peek behind the curtain and talk about the reasons of season 3: "I wrote seasons two and three at the same time, and we were in production for both simultaneously, and currently we are in the post-production process for season three."

"When I was writing the script for the two seasons, I felt like there was a big turning point or an inflection point, and that was the end of episode seven, so I thought that it would do it justice to have a separate season after that. That’s why I had first seven episodes as season two and then the rest of season three," Hwang Dong-hyuk continued.