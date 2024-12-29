Hilary Swank on what it's like to be a mom to 20-month twins at 50

Hilary Swank opens up about her motherhood experience in a candid interview

Hilary Swank has recently revealed what it’s like to be a mother to 20-month-old twins after turning 50.

Speaking on this week's episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna, the PS: I Love You actress, who shares twins Aya and Ohm with her husband Philip Schneider, said, “Last year was technically their first Christmas, but they were completely unaware.”

“This time, they saw a tree with lights,” remarked Hilary.

The Good Mother actress pointed out that her perspective on life changed after seeing the world through her children’s eyes.

“Everything is new again,” she continued.

Hilary mentioned, “You hear that, but until you experience it, you're like 'What does that even mean?' But now I know.”

Spilling the advantage of being a mother, the Fatale actress shared that being a “mother not only makes the holiday season more special but it makes every time of year more special”.

Hilary stated, “Every day with them is so divine. It's such a blessing, and I feel so grateful and I'm so happy.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Freedom Writers actress also opened up about turning 50 this year.

“I feel like I'm 30 because I have 20-month-old babies,” she added.