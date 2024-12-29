Ken Jeong hints at ‘Community’ movie

Ken Jeong got emotional reading the movie script for 'Community.'

Ken Jeong shared his heartfelt reaction to the Community movie script, hinting at the return of the most anticipated sitcom.

The 55-year-old actor, famously known for his iconic role as the fiery Spanish teacher Señor Chang on the NBC’s hit sitcom, recently gave fans of the show an update on the long-awaited project.

In conversation with TV Insider, Ken expressed, "It made me emotional, and just brought me right back."

"That’s all I’m legally allowed to say," he quipped.

Despite reports of the flick being reworked, the comedian admitted that the schedule for filming is still unclear.

He added that once everything is ready to be set in motion, the film will be both magical and deeply emotional.

"I believe being on set, experiencing that again will be so gratifying. Words can’t even express," he stated.

Last October, former co-star Yvette Nicole Brown agreed with him in an interview, telling The Wrap that the project is finally making progress.

"I think it’s being reworked, but we all have read an entire, full script. So a script exists." Yvette said.

"I've heard that we have the big credit in LA that gives you money to make the film. So we’re definitely going to be doing it in LA," she added.