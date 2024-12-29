Robert Pattinson's 'Mickey 17' release date changes yet again

'Mickey 17' release date changes for the third time

Twilight actor Robert Pattinson’s forthcoming film Mickey 17 has been rescheduled once again.

Directed by Bong Joon-ho, the sci-fi adventure was initially dated to release in March 2024 as the makers wrapped the filming in 2022, but it was delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes that took place in 2023.

Therefore, Robert starrer was pushed forward to April 2025.

Reportedly, Mickey 17’s date has been changed for the third time. The film will now come out earlier than expected.

Recently, Warner Bros. announced that the new flick will now be hitting theatres on March 7, 2025, after swapping places with Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler’s new film Sinners, which is set to release now on April 18.

The all-new movie will star The Batman actor in the role of 'Mickey Barnes'.

His character will depict a man, who can regenerate after death, but ends up having multiple versions of himself contradicting with each other after the space expedition process goes wrong.

Along with Pattinson, the motion picture will also feature Naomi Ackie, Mark Ruffalo, Steven Yeun and Holiday Grainger.