Mariah Carey shares two cents on twins pursuing careers in Hollywood

Mariah Carey reflects on twins pursuing career in entertainment industry

Mariah Carey has recently shared her two cents on her twins who want to pursue their careers in the entertainment industry.

In a new interview with PEOPLE, Mariah, who shares 13-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan with her ex-husband, Nick Cannon, said that she supported her children’s interest in Hollywood.

The songstress noted that the career in the showbiz would be challenging but she relied on her children’s talent.

“I think they're both very talented and smart, and if they want to pursue a life as entertainers, then I think they should,” said the 55-year-old.

However, reflecting on her personal experience in showbiz, the Obsessed crooner revealed she had some reservations about children entering the industry.

“It's a hard kind of life, but they seem to really love performing, so I'm happy for them,” she told the outlet.

Earlier, Mariah also offered a peek into her Christmas celebrations with her family via an Instagram post featuring the twins.

The Fantasy singer and her children posed in front of a Christmas tree with Santa Claus as she captioned the post, “Merry Christmas!!!”

Meanwhile, Mariah also announced that she would like to continue with her Christmas concerts, though her schedule might differ due to her mental well-being.