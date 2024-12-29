Kate Middleton finally agrees to Prince William’s heartbreaking decision

Kate Middleton’s hopes appear to be dwindling as she finds herself on the verge of abandoning a ‘lost cause’ she had picked up during her cancer battle.

The Princess of Wales, who completed her nine-month cancer treatment in September, was determined to resolve a major issue that the royals, especially her husband Prince William, have been unable escape.

William and Kate joined the royal family at Sandringham along with their three children – Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, Prince Louis, 6 – for the annual tradition. However, despite reports of a possible reconciliation, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not extended an invitation to the festive plans.

As Kate played a mediator between the warring brothers following her health crisis, the princess is forced to give up on the mission given the stubborn stance on both ends.

“I don’t think William is yet in any mood to contemplate patching things up with his brother, royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine. “It could happen…one day…but there’s no sign yet.”

Bond suggested that the royal rift may not been set in stone as Kate remains their final hope of any reunion in the future.

“I think it’s possible that something like cancer can change perspectives –Catherine herself has said so – and that, one day, life might just seem too short to continue to bear grudges,” Bond explained.

However, the expert noted that the “day may yet be a very long way off… if it ever comes at all.”

Previously, a source revealed that Kate had her “finger on the pulse of the Royal Family,” as she felt that this was Prince Harry’s “last chance to make amends and get back into the fold before it’s too late.”

The insider had told Closer Magazine that Kate had been urging Harry to “do the right thing and take this opportunity while he still has it.”

However, as Prince Harry continues to take on his legal battles against the UK Home Office, Kate is taking a backseat to recover from the emotional turmoil of the feud, especially when she is still recovering from her health battle.

It remains to be seen of Kate will be taking up her mission to placate the rift and if William is willing to budge from his stern stance.