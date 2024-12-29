Krysten Ritter shares hilarious memory of working alongside James Van Der Beek

Krysten Ritter revealed hilarious memories shared with actor James Van Der Beek.

Krysten Ritter shared some iconic and hilarious moments with James Van Der Beek.

The 43-year-old actress has opened up about her memories from the time she starred in the short-lived sitcom Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23 alongside the Dawson’s Creek alum.

In chat with Us Weekly, about her new film Sonic the Hedgehog 3, she expressed that she adores the actor, stating "The Dancing With the Stars stuff still makes me laugh."

"We got along so well and had such a great time together."

In the show, the 47-year-old’s character participated on DWTS long before he actually competed in real life in 2019.

Krysten revealed to the magazine that her all time favourite comedy scene was from an episode where her character pretended to be a People magazine editor.

In the episode, she used her "authority" to put James on the cover and jokingly slapped an employee on both sides of their face at once, labeling the iconic move as a "smackwich."

"That episode, that’s a good rewatch," the actress stated.

"I rewatched that episode maybe, a year ago and I was like, 'This is gold.'"

On the ABC series, which ran for two seasons, the Varsity Blues actor portrayed an exaggerated version of himself.

The Marvel’s Jessica Jones actress played Chloe, the difficult roommate to Dreama Walker’s June, and a friend of James.







