Prince Harry set to surprise King Charles despite Meghan's disapproval

Prince Harry set to surprise King Charles despite Meghan's disproval

Prince Harry is expected to give a huge surprise to his family in the UK despite Meghan Markle's resentment.

The door of his home country is still "open" for the Duke of Sussex, claimed a royal expert.

In conversation with The Sun, Andrew Lownie said, "Maybe the door is being left open for Harry to come back to Britain,", especially after the Sussexes' decision to separate their professional paths.

However, it has been said that Harry's possible plan to travel to the UK in 2025 will not be supported by his beloved wife Meghan.

The Duke's return will be a pleasant surprise for his cancer-stricken father King Charles, who reportedly missed the family of his estranged son on Christmas.

On the other hand, the royal biographer also shed light on the constant declining popularity of Harry and Meghan in the UK.

He shared, "You don't hear these scandals about some of the old members of the Royal family. It's what I call the 'rogue royals' - it's Harry and Meghan, Andrew and Sarah Ferguson."

"One of the tropes of the Crown somewhere is the division between the public service and private pleasure - and here, I'm afraid, people are putting private pleasure and profit ahead of their public service," Andrew added.