Taylor Swift fans note bizarre detail in Travis Kelce date night: ‘How?’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are making every moment count as the couple stepped out for a second date night in a row in New York.

The 14-time Grammy winning singer, who recently wrapped her two-year long Eras Tour, was spotted out in NYC drizzly weather with her beau for a dinner at Chez Margaux.

The date night comes just a day after Taylor and Travis were seen on a double date with Jack Antonoff and his wife, Margaret Qualley.

For the Saturday night outing, the Lover songstress was dressed in an all-back ensemble, consisting of a minidress paired with a coat bejewelled with silver motifs. Meanwhile, the NFL athlete was dressed in bright red denim jacket over a white t-shirt, paired with red loose-fitting trousers.

As the footage and photos surfaced the internet, fans couldn’t help but gush over the couple.

“Gorgeous as always,” one fan gushed, while another write, “They look so good!!!”

However, one fan noted a bizarre detail in the couple’s ensemble, leaving them dumbfounded over it.

“Open toe?!?!?!?! New York???? December??????” the fan exclaimed given the outfit choice during the freezing temperatures in the Big Apple.

The outing comes just ahead of the much-anticipated celebration for the lovebirds on New Year’s Eve. Last year, the couple marked the beginning of the year with a romantic kiss as the clock struck at midnight.

It appears that Taylor and Travis will be continuing with a tradition. However, as rumours swirl of a possible next big step in their relationship, it is uncertain if the Lover crooner will be walking into 2025 with a sparkler on her ring finger.