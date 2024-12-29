Justin Bieber hints at struggles with faith amid Sean Diddy drama

Justin Bieber, known for his pop music career which took off when he was just a teenager, has always been open about his faith but recent events in his life seem to have made him pause and rethink.

After the painful drama surrounding Diddy, who was once considered as his best friend, the pop star shared cryptic massage on his social media which left people scratching their heads in curiosity, hinting that Justin's faith is might be now little shaky.

The Peach hitmaker posted a funny meme on his Instagram as he questioned: "How can I really believe Jesus is with me?"

The post left his fans baffled as they are thinking the reason behind this post. He continued, "'Well for me Justin. 'its simply his goodness that keeps convincing me [sic]."

"Every time I thought he wouldnt show up for me he always has, Im convinced hes the perfect patient presence that guides, directs and leads me all the days of my life providing, healing, restoring all that the enemy tried to destroy and steal [sic]," Justin added.

However, an old videos have recently resurfaced online which featured Diddy, who is 24 years older than Justin, showing Justin spending "48 hours" with the rapper.

During the video, the music mogul said: "He's having 48 hours with Diddy, where we hanging out and what we're doing we can't really disclose."

"But it's definitely a 15-year-old's dream. I have been given custody of him. He's signed to Usher and I had legal guardianship of him [Bieber] but for the next 48 hours he's with me and we're gonna go full crazy," he continued.

Moreover, fans have found the viral clip "disturbing" and very "creepy" with some sharing their remarks, "These videos should resurface to shed light on P. Diddy's troubling behavior toward a 15-year-old Justin Bieber."