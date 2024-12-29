Rihanna lights up NYC streets with sparkling glam

Rihanna, pop queen who is best known for her stunning dance moves and hit songs, sure knows how to keep things and attire cool, even when she’s making casual appearances.

The 36-year-old singer and fashion icon was recently captured candidly in cosy night of New York City, making her way towards intimate dinner club in a chic look that screamed style without trying too hard.

Rihanna’s skirt flowed elegantly which complimented her looks with a subtle back slit, catching all the streetlights while adding a touch of sparkle as she walked.

The Diamonds hitmaker decided to pair her outfit with oversized black jacket and a very simple grey top along with large fluffy brown bag.

Even while trying to stay under the radar, the mom-of-two kids couldn’t help but flash warm smile to the people as she made her way with her head down.

Rihanna’s standout dinner look came just days after she shared her biggest outfit regret from the 2000s.

"Oh my God, why do y'all have to bring up old stuff?" the singer quipped when Mystery Fashionist asked her about her biggest style mishap.

"When I first started, and I was wearing like the baggy jeans, with the panties out," she admitted.

"What the f**k was I thinking?" Rihanna asked in disbelief.