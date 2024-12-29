Jennifer Lopez 'happy again' for the first time after Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez showcases major dance moves at close friend's party

Jennifer Lopez is going all out this holiday season as she showcases some major dance moves at a close friend's party.

The Boy Next Door alum, who has been through an eventful year after her split from former husband Ben Affleck, was spotted grooving to music in Colorado.

On Friday, December 27, JLo was joined by her manager, Benny Medina, as well as some of her very close friends at Kemo Sabe.

In the photos obtained by TMZ, the multi-hyphenate star could be seen flashing a beaming smile as she sported a black cowboy hat to go with the theme.

This comes on the heels of her divorce from Affleck in August. The two are currently embroiled in a legal battle since they had no prenup.

Despite acquiring major properties during their marriage period, the former couple is struggling to divide the latter equally.

This follows JLo's Christmas post on Wednesday, December 25, which gave a glimpse into her holiday celebrations with loved ones.

Lopez shared a photo roundup on the special occasion, adding a snowflake emoji in the caption.