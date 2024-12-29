Taylor Swift doppelganger responds to fan outburst at Chiefs game

A Taylor Swift lookalike contest has not yet held but we all know who would have taken the crown!

At the pop superstar’s boyfriend Travis Kelce’s game on Wednesday, December 25th, Swift’s lookalike caused quite an uproar.

Fans mistook the TikTok influencer Olivia for the Anti-Hero hitmaker and a video went viral where people claimed they had seen the popstar in a private box wearing a white cardigan and her signature red lip.

However, the 14-time-Grammy winner was not present at the game on Wednesday and Olivia took to TikTok to clarify the confusion.

“Today, I was at the Steelers [versus] Kansas City game for Christmas and I was sitting in a box seat with my best friend. We were having a really, really nice time. … I would see a lot of people take pictures of me or wave to me. I would wave back, like, I didn’t want to be mean or rude. I was like, ‘Maybe they think I’m Taylor Swift?’ I can see it from far away,” she said in the video following the game.

Olivia added that a “staff member came up” to her when the game ended, stating that she was trending on social media for presumably being Swift.

“I’m sorry to the people that thought I was Taylor Swift, but yeah, everyone was like, ‘Is that Taylor Swift in the white sweater?’ It was me. There were a bunch of videos of me standing up or me sitting down or, like, talking to my friend. It was a whole thing.”

Swifties got the mixup about the appearance as the Eras Tour performer has been a stable at the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s games since they started dating last year.