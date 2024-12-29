'Bridgerton' Season 4 table read teases returning favourites and new faces

'Bridgerton's' cast members reunited for a new exciting season

Bridgerton’s cast gathered for a table read, confirming the fourth season for the fan favourite series.

Fans got a Christmas gift from the official Instagram account of the show, as it shared behind the scenes images on December 25, making fans excited for the next chapter of the drama.

Luke Thompson, who is set to play Benedict Bridgerton in the upcoming season, and his love story would be the central focus of the plot.

Yerin Ha joined the cast as Sophie Baek, Benedict’s love interest, and posed with her soon-to-be on-screen partner at the table read, hinting at a budding romance for the hit series.

Other pictures captured the rest of the cast enjoying themselves in high spirits, with Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, and other cast members like Martin Imhangbe, and Victor Alli laughing together.

Newcomers like Katie Leung and Isabella Wei shared a cheeky selfie, while Ruth posed with her onscreen daughters, Hannah Dodd and Florence Hunt, in a different photo.

The third season of the show focused on Penelope Featherington, who was portrayed by Nicola Coughlan, and Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton, so now the new chapter will highlight Benedict, the second oldest sibling.

"Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down," Netflix confirmed.