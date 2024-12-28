Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker go twinning for family outing

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker shared a cute matching family moment as they stepped out after Christmas.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star brought her 10-year-old son Reign, the youngest of her three children whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

Travis and Kourtney were also pictured with their youngest son Rocky Thirteen, who just celebrated his first birthday last month, as seen in fan-posted pictures on Instagram.

The family kept up the Christmas spirit alive as they sported matching red outfits to visit their favourite seaside restaurant for lunch.

Kourtney and the Blink-182 musician both donned rust-coloured checkered shorts and shirts in the same colour, with solid matching hoods.

The mom of four kept her makeup minimal and let her dark tresses down for the occasion.

The reality star shares her two sons, Mason, 15, Reign, 10, and daughter Penelope, 12, with Scott and her youngest Rocky, 1, with Travis.

This comes after the Kardashians spent a low-key Christmas this year, unlike their usual Christmas eve parties, because of renovation of their house.