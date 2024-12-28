Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris confident in fiance: 'Dad Would Approve'

Paris Jackson got engaged to Justin Long after two years of dating

Paris Jackson has found herself a perfect partner in fiance Justin Long, someone she believes even her late father, Michael Jackson, would have approved of.

According to Life & Style, a source close to the couple shared that while Paris, 26, has had her share of doomed relationships, her bond with Justin hits her differently.

"She’s fallen in love a lot over the years but says she’s positive Justin is her soulmate," the insider revealed.

It’s not just their shared love of music that connects them. "He’s also very intentional and spiritual. She knows her dad would approve," the source added, noting that Justin even created a daily gratitude app, something Paris finds inspiring and aligns with her values.

While the American Horror Story actress is deeply in love, the insider mentions that Justin is equally smitten.

"He does seem crazy love with her as well," they said, adding that although the couple has been together for two years, some family members would have preferred they waited longer before getting engaged.

Regardless, the singer-songwriter is confident in her choice. She’s convinced her late father would have supported her decision.

The Hit Your Knees songstress and Justin, who have been together since 2022, announced their engagement earlier this month.

On December 6, Paris took to Instagram to break the news while wishing Justin a happy birthday with a loved-up post that included several photos from their relationship.

Among the series of snapshots was a touching moment of Justin down on one knee, holding a jewellery box as he proposed.