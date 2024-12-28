Blake Lively's defender takes down Justin Baldoni with 'shocking' claims

Blake Lively garners support from loved ones amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Blake Lively's brother-in-law quickly jumped to the actress's defense by making comments about Justin Baldoni after It Ends With Us controversy.

The 37-year-old actress, who filed a lawsuit against the film's director and co-star Baldoni for launching a smear campaign against her, previously opened up about sexual harassment and the effect it had on her mental health.

During this challenging time, Lively’s loved ones are stepping forward to speak out in support of their beloved family member.

Her brother-in-law Bart Johnson didn’t hesitate to share his stance on the sensitive subject as he commented on Orange Is The New Black star’s character.

Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, Johnson said of Baldoni, "He’s a fraud. He puts on the ‘costume’ of a hero, man bun and all. Used all of the trendy catchphrases & buzzwords for his podcasts. None of it’s genuine. It’s all theater. And everyone fell for it. For years.

"Rewatch his videos with a more critical eye and watch him compliment and praise himself with faux humility and self-deprecation. What a performance."

Meanwhile, Baldoni's lawyers fired back, calling the Gossip Girl alum's claims a ‘desperate attempt to fix her reputation amid controversy surrounding the film.