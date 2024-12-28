Lindsay Lohan admits being 'scared' in first meeting with in-laws

Lindsay Lohan, Bader Shammas got married in 2022

Freaky Friday star Lindsay Lohan recalled her first meeting with in-laws.

Lohan, in her latest interview, discussed about the character in new Christmas movie Our Little Secret.

During the conversation, the 38-year-old opened that she could closely relate to the role as it made her recall first meeting with husband Bader Shammas’ family and relatives.

Mean Girls actress revealed that she was extremely nervous, but her partner’s family was quite welcoming.

Lindsay told Britain’s HELLO magazine, “It’s always a potentially tricky situation.”

“I remember being super-nervous when I met my husband’s family for the first time.’

She went on to describe, “His mum is so great and she has all these gorgeous sisters, so it was a lot.

“I was scared at first, but his whole family made me feel so welcome.”

But the actress also admitted that she and Shammas’ whole family are pretty close to each other now.

“We’re one big family, which is so nice, especially at Christmas – but they’re always there if I need someone to turn to”, concluded the Falling for Christmas actress.

Lindsay tied the knot with Bader in 2022. The duo share a son named, Luai.