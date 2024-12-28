Prince William calls security for Kate Middleton as unplanned moment unfolds

Prince William appeared concerned for his wife Kate Middleton as unexpected incident takes place during a big event.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, along with Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, joined the rest of the royal family for their annual Christmas Walk after the service at St Mary Magdalene Church at Sandringham.

The Wales family were delighted by the lovely well-wishers, who happily greeted the royals and gave them gifts.

The future queen, who appeared for her first Christmas walk following her cancer battle, was so caught up with the jolly interactions with the public that she didn’t realise that the rest of the family had gone far ahead.

Kate jokingly told the crowd, “I think I’ve lost my family, I don’t know where they’ve gone.” That earned a few laughs from the well-wishers.

Far ahead, a protective William was seen looking back making a call to the officer accompanying Kate. Meanwhile, the children watched patiently as they carried armful of presents.

In the video clip, which is starting to go viral, the text read, “Catherine spending ages talking to members of the public.” The clip then cuts to the future king finally giving in and making the call.

“William having to call protection officer to tell Catherine to hurry up because he and the kids are waiting,” the text read on the video.

Fans in the comments were delighted by the interaction as they showered praises for Kate.

“I think she truly missed these interactions while going through treatment,” one fan wrote.

“It’s honestly like going to shop with my mum, and waiting for her to finish talking to ppl she bumps into haha,” another fan quipped.

The royal family will now continue their break until the next year.